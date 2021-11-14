Remembrance Sunday: Hundreds gather across Devon and Cornwall for services
People across Devon and Cornwall have gathered to mark Remembrance Sunday
A two-minute silence was held at memorials and services to honour those who lost their lives in conflict.
Among them was 96-year-old World War Two veteran Harry Billinge who laid a wreath at his local church, St Paul's in Charlestown, St Austell.
A service at the Hoe in Plymouth also marked the 75th anniversary of its World War Two victory parade, the only one to allow Polish forces to march.
Mr Billinge, who marked his 73rd Remembrance Sunday in St Austell, spent the months before today's service collecting money to honour his fellow forces personnel who lost their lives.
A wreath was also laid in Plymouth at the Polish Naval memorial at the Belvedere.
