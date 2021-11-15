Company formed to stop Falmouth leisure centre closure
A community interest company has been set up to help keep a town leisure centre open and protect surrounding headland from development.
Pendennis Leisure has been formed after Cornwall Council announced Falmouth's Ships and Castles Centre could shut, along with four more county centres.
Operator Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) said it could no longer run them without financial support.
Campaigners said they wanted to produce a business case for keeping the pool.
Ben Leach, from Pendennis Leisure, said: "The real threat is that Cornwall Council could sell it for millions of pounds and huge luxury homes would go up there, and the headland would be lost forever.
"There has been such a groundswell of support in the local community, I am hopeful we can find a solution."
Cornwall Council's cabinet is due to meet in December to decide the fate of the centres.
The others under threat are in Wadebridge, Launceston and Saltash, plus a hydrotherapy pool in St Austell.
