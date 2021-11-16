Falmouth bus driver diverted to A&E due to ambulance delay
A bus driver diverted her vehicle to take an injured woman to A&E after the ambulance service said it could take hours to arrive.
The elderly woman fell and hit her head while trying to board the bus in Falmouth on Monday.
Driver Tamsin Fowles took the decision to reroute the service and take her to A&E at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro herself.
The South Western Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
The woman tripped getting on the town loop service run by OTS outside the town's library.
After phoning 999 an operator said it could take three to four hours for an ambulance to arrive but Ms Fowles was not willing to let her wait that long.
She said: "The lady said there was nothing they could do about it unfortunately, so I said 'forget it I'll take her up there myself'."
The other passengers were asked to leave the bus and a replacement service was organised.
"The passengers were really, really good especially because I had eight or nine people on and they were all good as gold. No-one could offer enough help, it was nice to see," Ms Fowles said.
Bus Operator OTS said it was extremely proud of Ms Fowles actions.
On Wednesday South Western Ambulance Service told Cornwall Council it was facing "intolerable" delays transferring patients to hospitals due to a lack of bed space.
In the same report the ambulance service said it had seen an increase in demand over the last few months.
In September it recorded the longest response times for life-threatening and emergency incidents across England.
