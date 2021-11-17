Hayle: Woman hit by car airlifted to hospital
A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in a Cornwall coastal town.
Police were called to Fore Street in Hayle near St Ives just before 16:00 GMT, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
"The female pedestrian is believed to have sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital," said a spokesperson.
BBC Travel SW tweeted that Fore Street was closed in both directions between Sea Lane and Lower Church Street.
