Woman, 19, remains in hospital after Hayle accident

Published
The road was closed for several hours to allow a forensic examination of the scene by police

A 19-year-old woman from Redruth remains in hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 15:50 GMT on Fore Street in Hayle, Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the woman, who was a pedestrian was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth after being hit by a Land Rover.

They are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

