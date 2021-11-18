Wild swimmers in Cornwall warned to stay away from harbours
Wild swimmers are being warned to stay visible in the water and stay away from boats and harbours.
Harbour bosses said there had been a big increase in wild swimming in harbours around Cornwall.
Cornwall Council said there had been several incidents in recent months where swimmers had come dangerously close to vessels.
Loïc Rich, chairman of the Cornwall Harbours Board, said there was potential for "very serious injury".
Mr Rich said problems could occur when swimmers cannot be seen by other water users.
A swimmer swept out to sea off Newquay earlier in November was wearing a pink hat which made it easier for rescue teams to find her.
Vessels can move unexpectedly
Penzance harbour master, Matthew Wheeler said they were encouraging people to use the Abbey Basin for swimming to keep the moorings and harbour entrance clear.
Newquay and St Ives harbour master Michael Ridgway, said: "During periods of poor weather the harbours are seen as safe places to swim being less exposed to sea conditions, but even moored vessels can move unexpectedly during these times and should be kept well clear of."
Lifeguard cover on beaches in Cornwall has finished for the season.
The RNLI is asking wild swimmers to swim with a float, a bright cap and to keep a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.
"Make sure you acclimatise to cold water slowly as this will reduce the risk of cold water shock and always swim parallel to the shore", said Joel Ninnes, RNLI Water Safety Officer for the South West.
"If you feel cold and start to shiver, get out of the water and warm yourself up."
RNLI tips for wild swimmers:
- Practice floating in a swimming pool
- Try swimming in a straight line in the sea
- Improve your swimming technique
- Find an organised club to try open water swimming
