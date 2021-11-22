Government subsidising Newquay-London flights for two years
Direct flights to London from Cornwall Airport Newquay will be subsidised by the government for two years, the Department for Transport has confirmed.
Cornwall Council will receive up to £1.8m in total to run the year-round air route operated by Eastern Airways.
The airline will take over the public service obligation (PSO) contract route from 9 December.
The PSO route is subsidised by the government to ensure a year-round service.
Pandemic recovery
The route was previously operated by Flybe until the company went into administration in March 2020.
British Airways launched summer operations between Newquay and London Heathrow last year.
But the PSO is to ensure flights continue throughout the year, including in quieter months that may not be commercially profitable.
Aviation minister Robert Courts said the "vital" transport link would benefit "people right across the country for tourism and business travel".
He said: "The government is fully behind UK regional connectivity and strengthening these routes as we build back better from the pandemic."
Cornwall Council cabinet member Philip Desmonde welcomed the funding, saying it was "vital for our residents and business community that direct flights between Newquay and London are maintained".
