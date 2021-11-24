First female helm for Fowey lifeboat
- Published
A 21-year-old woman has become the first female helm for the Fowey RNLI lifeboat crew in the station's 160-year history.
Amelia Luck passed out to take command of the station's D class inshore lifeboat, Olive Three.
She is one of three female helms in Cornwall with a total of five in the South West.
"It's great to be the first female helm at Fowey but I think of myself as the same as the others," Amelia said.
Amelia was still at school when she joined Fowey RNLI as a volunteer lifeboat crew member, aged 17, in 2017.
She has attended 134 lifeboat launches, of which 36 were rescue incidents, clocking up more than 355 volunteer hours at sea during this time.
"Passing out as a D class helm has to be my best moment in my RNLI story so far, the icing on the cake," she added.
"My worst time was probably having to be signed off from the crew for a couple of months after an operation. It was tough watching the boat go out and not be able to join them."
When she's not volunteering for the RNLI Amelia is doing an apprenticeship in business management.
Being part of the lifeboat crew is in the Luck family.
Her father Adam is a Deputy Launching Authority at Fowey station and her brother Oli is the latest family member to volunteer as crew.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.