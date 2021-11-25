Looe RNLI crew help friend with marriage proposal
- Published
An RNLI crew pushed the boat out to give a friend a helping hand in a marriage proposal.
On Wednesday, Aaron Rix and his girlfriend Katie Fisher were celebrating his 30th birthday at a restaurant in Looe, Cornwall.
The resort's RNLI crew in their inshore lifeboat drifted past the window with a proposal banner.
Mr Rix said "thankfully" the 25-year-old trainee nurse said yes.
Mr Rix, an RNLI volunteer, told BBC Radio Cornwall: "Katie looked out of the window of the restaurant and there were my friends from the lifeboat.
"They were holding a banner saying Katie will you marry me?
"When she looked round I was down on one knee asking her to marry me."
Meet the happy couple.— Looe RNLI (@LooeRNLI) November 25, 2021
Yesterday was our Looe @RNLI volunteer crew Aaron Rix’s 30th birthday, unbeknown to his girlfriend, Katie Fisher, he had arranged for his crewmates to deliver his marriage proposal by lifeboat.
Congratulations to you both from all at @LooeRNLI pic.twitter.com/OaqEuUNuyM
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.