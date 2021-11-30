Debate due over under-threat Cornwall leisure centres
- Published
The future of leisure facilities in Cornwall will be raised at a full council meeting on Tuesday.
Leisure operator GLL said it could no longer afford to run sites in five locations without financial help.
People gathered outside County Hall in Truro on Tuesday ahead of the meeting to protest about the closure threat.
A petition by independent councillors has gathered more than 5,000 signatures, but the council has said it has no budget for leisure services.
The centres under threat are: Falmouth, Launceston, Saltash and Wadebridge, plus a hydrotherapy pool in St Austell.
Campaigners trying to save the sites said they were vital for health and wellbeing, as well as providing facilities for children to learn to swim.
The council said it was open to working with community groups or other operators interested in taking the facilities over, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Robin Moorcroft started the petition, which called for the closures to be voted on by all councillors.
But the item on the meeting agenda details that, by law, it must be a decision by the authority's executive.
The results of a public consultation are being analysed and a report on the future of the sites at risk is expected to be discussed by the council's customer and support services overview committee on 7 December.
This could lead to a recommendation being made to the cabinet, which is expected to make a final decision on 15 December.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.