Six fire engines attend property blaze in Redruth
Fire crews were called to a property on fire in Redruth on Monday night.
Six fire engines were called to Cardrew Terrace at about 23:25 GMT, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters entered the domestic property wearing breathing apparatus and used hose reels and jets to extinguish the blaze, and were still damping down at 04:00 GMT on Tuesday.
An investigation to determine the cause of the blaze was to take place, the service said.
