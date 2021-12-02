Jobs and services targeted in Cornwall Council budget plans
Cornwall Council has published its draft budget proposals showing how it plans to save £55m next year.
It plans to cut 410 jobs across all departments by the end of March 2022, including social workers and planning officers, saving £18m.
The plans also involve closing day centres and reducing the number of residential nursing home beds.
The draft budget proposals are set to go to the council's Cabinet for consideration on 8 December.
The budget report says that £53.2m of savings have already been identified and that work is continuing to find the other £1.8m, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It includes plans to save £1.65m from adult social care by cutting five full-time posts and six full-time vacant posts from the council's early intervention service.
The council is also looking to save £4.5m by moving from "traditional care models" such as residential placements and domiciliary care to "community-based provisions".
Under the plans, four day services could close, along with the reduction of some management and vacant support worker posts, and a reduction of beds in respite care to save £1m.
The council said care needs would be met in alternative ways.
Reducing the number of council sites, with more staff working from home, aims to save £984,000.
The Conserv Group, the council-owned entity that includes Cormac and Cornwall Airport Newquay, is expected to save £3.9m.
The budget plans include cutting £1m in road maintenance by reducing inspections of rural roads from three times a year, to twice a year.
In planning and development the council plans to save £960,000, including cutting the number of enforcement and appeal planning officers.
The education department is looking to save £224,000, with the council launching a consultation on the future of outdoor education centres and music hubs.
A senior management review will aim to cut £1.2m.
Other planned savings include £500,000 through a review of transport for education, and £50,000 by ending the council's presence at the Royal Cornwall Show.
The authority aims to save about £600,000 by reducing the number of commissioned beds at the Trefula residential home in Redruth by 14.
