Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered
A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels.
The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said it "sadly it didn't work out".
Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January 2020 in Manchester, but potential adopters have been put off by his size.
The couple who offered him a home and knew the breed "couldn't stop him", which "did frighten them", staff said.
'Quite destructive'
The charity confirmed that couple who offered him a home had "experience with his breed... but he just didn't cope in their home".
Sammy Howard, from the RSPCA centre in St Columb, added: "What we've learnt about Basher is that, actually, when he's around people, he can be quite destructive.
"He was just like a tornado around their house and they couldn't stop him, which did frighten them, as he's a 60kg dog that they couldn't control."
The animal welfare charity said it would learn from his behaviour and continue to search for the "right home" and would be advising potential adopters to visit Basher on multiple occasions beforehand.
It said: "We are looking for a rural home that has an annex or area where Basher can settle while he's slowly introduced into his new home."
As a result of growing up in kennels since being a puppy, Basher "will need lots of time, patience and trust to adjust to life in a home instead of a kennel".
RSPCA Cornwall has appealed for any potential adopters to get in contact.
