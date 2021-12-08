BBC News

Cornwall Council cabinet supports £55m budget cut plans

The full council will make a final budget decision in February

Cornwall Council's cabinet has unanimously voted to support a draft budget for the next financial year, including plans for cuts of £55m.

Its draft proposals included cutting 410 jobs across all departments by the end of March 2022.

A budget report earlier this year said £53.2m of savings had been identified.

The plans are to be considered by scrutiny committees and undergo public consultation, with the full council due to make a final decision in February.

The draft budget proposals include cutting the number of social workers and planning officers, saving £18m.

The proposals would see 200 posts cut "by not backfilling vacant or time-limited roles".

They also involve closing some day centres and reducing the number of residential nursing home beds.

The budget plans also include cutting £1m in road maintenance by reducing inspections of rural roads from three times a year, to twice a year.

A senior management review will aim to save £1.2m, it said.

