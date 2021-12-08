Navy helicopter crews return to RNAS Culdrose
Royal Navy helicopter crews have returned to Cornwall after more than six months away on deployment.
Hundreds of people gathered to greet seven Merlin helicopters from 820 Naval Air Squadron as they came back to RNAS Culdrose, near Helston.
They had been serving with a fleet led by HMS Queen Elizabeth.
The personnel, who were all tested for coronavirus before their return, are undertaking a period of self-isolation until they receive negative results.
The squadron, part of the Royal Navy's Carrier Strike Group 2021, was deployed to East Asia, South East Asia and the Indo-Pacific region after leaving in May, the navy said.
Nearly 200 men and women from 820 Squadron served on board HMS Queen Elizabeth, with a role to protect the aircraft carrier and other vessels which formed the strike group.
Squadron Commanding Officer Commander Ian Varey said it was "wonderful to be back".
He added: "I know they will all be looking forward to some well-earned leave with their loved ones over Christmas."
Lt Cdr Ben Kerley said: "It's an amazing feeling [to] see these guys [his children] who have grown up so much."
His wife, Katy Kerley, said it was "really overwhelming".
She said: "It's so exciting. We just can't wait for Christmas... It's all a bit emotional."