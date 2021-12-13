Worker dies after lorry incident at Callington Ginsters factory
A worker in his 40s died after an incident involving a lorry at a large pasty factory.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the incident "involving an employee and a lorry" happened at the Ginsters factory in Callington, Cornwall, on 2 December.
The man later died at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
Company, Samworth Brothers, who own Ginsters, said it was "doing everything that we can to support his family and others close to him".
The factory, known as The Cornwall Bakery, is described on the company website as "a large scale manufacturer of fresh chilled foods, focusing on savoury pastry pies, savoury slices, pasties and rolls".
Ginsters products are made there, along with other savoury pastry goods.
A statement from the company said: "There was a vehicle-related incident at The Cornwall Bakery.
"A colleague was taken to hospital and subsequently passed away. An internal investigation has been launched into the incident."
The statement said "it would be inappropriate for us to comment further" while police and the Health and Safety Executive investigate.
It said: "The thoughts of everyone in the business are with the colleague's family and friends at this difficult time."
The police said "the death is not being treated as suspicious".