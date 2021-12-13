Man admits killing woman in Crowlas after domestic incident
A man has admitted killing a woman following a domestic incident.
Jacob Poynton-Whiting, 22, of Trepender Lane, Crowlas, Cornwall, denied murdering Sally Poynton, 44, on 22 June, but admitted her manslaughter.
The charge was accepted by the prosecution at Truro Crown Court and he also admitted unlawfully wounding an 18-year-old male relative on the same day.
He was remanded in custody until sentencing in January.
