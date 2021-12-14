Man arrested after possible explosive device found near St Dennis
- Published
A man has been arrested after a possible explosive device was found in a vehicle near a Cornish village.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were at Penwyn Garage near St Dennis.
Police said the device was being assessed by the Royal Navy's bomb disposal team.
Officers said a man in his 30s, from St Austell in Cornwall, had been arrested in connection with the incident and a police cordon remained.
