Cornish comedian Jethro dies aged 73
- Published
Cornish comedian Jethro has died at the age of 73.
A statement on his Facebook page said he died on Tuesday after contracting Covid-19.
It said: "It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro."
Jethro, real name Geoffrey Rowe, stopped touring in 2020 after more than 50 years on the road.
His family said "our lives will never be the same without him".
Born in St Buryan, Cornwall, Jetho's popularity as a comedian grew during the 1980s and he made his first national appearance on the Des O'Connor show in 1990.
In 2001, he appeared on the Royal Variety Show and went on to become one of the biggest stars from Cornwall.
Comedian Jim Davidson paid tribute on Twitter, saying: "My good friend Jethro has left us. RIP Jethro, you will be greatly missed."
His manager John Miles said: "He was just the funniest guy, and a lovely, lovely guy and I'm going to miss him enormously.
"It didn't matter what age, or where anybody came from, whether he was royalty or he was just a normal guy like me - he appealed to everybody."
Mr Miles added: "He just loved to make people laugh - what a wonderful thing, and he did make millions of people laugh."
Speaking to the BBC in 2020, Jethro said "making people laugh is like a drug to me".
"I love seeing old women laugh, because they don't get out much... they are wonderful," he added.
He said the first appearance on the Des O'Connor Show "put me national".
"When I was actually doing it I was just playing to the theatre audience so what was going on outside in the country I knew nothing about until about three days later.
"It went haywire then."
He explained his decision to retire was partly down to difficulties remembering his jokes: "My memory is not too good, and sometimes I get in a theatre full of people and they are all laughing, and they are going to stop in a minute, and there's nothing in my head - that isn't much of a place to be."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.