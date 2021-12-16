Langarth garden village outline plans approved
Plans to create a new "village" with up to 3,550 homes near Truro have taken another step forward.
Cornwall Council's strategic planning committee approved outline plans for Langarth after approval from Kenwyn Parish Council and Truro City Council.
Work on the first 300 new homes at Langarth Garden Village is scheduled to start in 2023/24 if final permissions are granted.
Thirty five percent of the new homes will be classed as affordable.
Langarth is one of 14 sites for garden villages that were proposed by the government in 2017.
Councillor Olly Monk, the council's cabinet member for housing and planning, said "nature friendly" Langarth would be "a real community" with housing for local people, key workers, older people and people with disabilities.
As well as providing new homes and schools, the plans also include parks and public open spaces, cultural facilities and a mix of community buildings, said Cornwall Council.
There will be a "strong focus" on walking and cycling as well as "improved public transport links" to the A390, Richard Lander School, the hospital and Treliske retail park.
More than 12 acres (5 hectares) of new woodland will be planted as part of the new scheme.
The site for the planned Stadium for Cornwall also sits next to the garden village and there are plans to expand the existing park and ride at Langarth.
