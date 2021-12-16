Man admits school and NHS bomb hoaxes in Cornwall
A man has pleaded guilty to a series of bomb hoaxes in Cornwall.
Rodney Peasley, of Radnor Road, Scorrier pleaded guilty to three charges of making bomb hoaxes against a school and an NHS centre.
The 66-year-old also admitted four counts of causing criminal damage to the Mount Hawke medical centre near Truro.
Peasley appeared before Truro Magistrates' Court and was bailed until 13 January for sentencing.
The bomb hoaxes led to a major incident being declared, the court heard.
Two of the incidents were in connection with Richard Lander School in Truro and one against the Kernow Health NHS centre in Truro - all on 19 November.
He pleaded guilty to damaging the vaccination centre between 26 October and 17 November.
