Frustration as Cornwall landfill expansion plans approved
- Published
A council has approved a planning application to expand operations at a landfill in Cornwall.
Doug Mills, from St Pinnock Parish Council, said Cornwall Council considered food waste to be more important than residents impacted by the expansion of the dump.
Mr Mills said residents had lived with the waste transfer station at Connon Bridge, near Liskeard, for 50 years.
However, the planning committee said there was no planning reason to refuse.
The proposals have been met with strong opposition from parish councils in the surrounding area.
'Dumping ground'
Mr Mills said: "Why are we being singled out as Cornwall Council's dumping ground?
"We are being overridden because food scraps matter but we don't."
The plans will mean food waste and street sweepings from across Cornwall can be processed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
This could see the number of vehicle movements to and from the site rise to more than 200 a day.
Members of the council's strategic planning committee said they sympathised with the concerns, but there were no planning reasons to refuse.
Andrew Mitchell, committee member, said it was a difficult application, but it was important to have facilities in place to improve waste management.
The committee agreed to approve planning permission with conditions including a limit on the amount of waste taken to the site.
