Scooter crash Torpoint leaves woman seriously injured
- Published
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash while she driving a scooter.
The single-vehicle collision happened at about 14:40 (GMT) on Sunday on Trevorder Road in Torpoint, south-east Cornwall, Police said.
The scooter rider was taken to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth.
Firearms officers attended as well as local officers, who appealed for anyone with information - in particular any Dashcam footage - to contact them.
