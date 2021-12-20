BBC News

Scooter crash Torpoint leaves woman seriously injured

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The crash happened on Trevol Road, Torpoint

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash while she driving a scooter.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 14:40 (GMT) on Sunday on Trevorder Road in Torpoint, south-east Cornwall, Police said.

The scooter rider was taken to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth.

Firearms officers attended as well as local officers, who appealed for anyone with information - in particular any Dashcam footage - to contact them.

