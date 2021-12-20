Penlee Lifeboat disaster anniversary candlelit tribute
A Cornwall fishing village has paid tribute to 16 people who died 40 years ago including a whole lifeboat crew.
The annual Mousehole Christmas lights were turned off leaving a solitary cross shape alight, to mark the tragedy at sea on 19 December 1981.
The eight crew of the Solomon Browne lifeboat drowned helping the stricken cargo vessel Union Star, whose eight crew and passengers also died.
People gathered to light candles in the street on Sunday.
Martin Brockman, whose father Nigel Brockman died among the lifeboat crew, said: "We really, really do, as a collective family from all 16 that were lost, appreciate you coming out and spending your time to show us how much you care."
Crosses, wreaths and flowers were left in tribute at the former Penlee lifeboat house near Penzance.
It was shut after the disaster and the RNLI's replacement vessel located at nearby Newlyn harbour - where the RNLI flag was flown at half-mast.
Prayers were also read at Truro Cathedral on Sunday to remember the deceased.
Elaine Bawden from Penlee Lifeboat said: "It was shattering, it shattered the village that our lifeboat the Solomon Browne didn't come home. Never expected - she was an amazing boat with an amazing crew".
The Solomon Browne lifeboat set off in hurricane-force winds and waves of about 60ft (18m) tall to the aid of the Union Star, which was being driven towards rocks after its engines failed.
Both boats were wrecked with no survivors.
