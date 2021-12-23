Former caretaker from St Agnes jailed for abusing two girls
- Published
A former school caretaker has been jailed for 11 years for sexually abusing two young girls.
Mark Mankee, 43, of St Agnes, Cornwall, abused them over a significant period of time and on a number of occasions, Truro Crown Court heard.
Judge Simon Carr told him: "You pose a lifelong risk to children and have an entrenched sexual interest in children."
The judge said both girls had been too scared to say anything.
A jury convicted Mankee of six sexual assaults on a child under 13, two counts of engaging in a sexual act in the presence of a child and causing or inciting a child to engage on sexual activity.
None of the abuse took place at the school where he used to work.
Mankee was jailed for 11 years with a three year extension on licence and he was also made subject to a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
