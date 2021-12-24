BBC News

Road closed as fire spreads at house in Minions

Published
Image source, Cornwallskies
Image caption,
Fire engines have closed the road through Minions

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service is attending a house fire in Minions.

Two appliances were sent to the site at about 08:21 GMT.

Some parts of the building have collapsed and there is thick smoke on ground level all around incident, the service said.

The main road through Minions has been closed and residents in area are being advised to keep all windows closed and stay indoors.

Image caption,
The fire has spread to the upper floor and roof, the fire service said

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.