Santa Bus raises thousands for Children's Hospice South West
- Published
An illuminated bus which travelled across parts of the South West has raised thousands for charity.
The Santa Bus, which made its first appearance in 2020, journeyed around Plymouth and Cornwall in December.
Run by volunteers from Plymouth CityBus and Go Cornwall Bus, it has raised more than £2,000 for Children's Hospice South West.
The charity supports the families of children with life-threatening conditions.
Mark Collins, head of commercial and marketing for Plymouth CityBus and Go Cornwall Bus, said: "The Santa Bus first made an appearance last year, and this year we wanted it to be bigger and better.
"It's for the children in the areas we serve, the communities we serve and to raise money for charity."
The bus companies said plans were already under way for 2022.
