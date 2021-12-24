Cornwall Council's call to help vulnerable stay safe at home
Relatives, friends and neighbours are being asked to help vulnerable people stay safe at home over Christmas.
Cornwall Council said there was "high demand for home care" over the season.
It is "urging relatives of those needing support at home to give extra help".
The council also asked people to get in touch if loved ones needed less care as "returning care hours back into our system helps others who need it most".
It said adult social care teams were "working hard" getting people ready to be discharged from hospital to home or care homes.
Sometimes patients may be discharged early in the day or late at night and "we appreciate your help with settling in loved ones at home", the council said.
And it asked relatives to be flexible because home care visits would "often be offered in a broad rather than precise time band", for example morning, lunchtime or evening.
Councillor Andy Virr, Cornwall's cabinet member for adults, said health and care workers were "working tirelessly" to keep services running.
"There is high demand for health and care services during this festive period and in order to help you we need your extra support," he said.
