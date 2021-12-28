Grave of Dickens' Marley 'inspiration' visited by relative
A descendant of the man thought to have inspired the name of Jacob Marley in the story A Christmas Carol has visited his ancestor's grave in Cornwall.
Amateur historian Barry West revealed he believed the famous ghost was based on a Dr Miles Marley, a 19th Century medical practitioner who met Charles Dickens in London and later moved.
He is buried at St Endellion Church.
Marley's great-great-grandson, Christopher Marley, 73, said he was "very thrilled" to see the grave.
Mr West found the grave after seeing a reference from The Dickensian journal which said Dickens was at a party hosted by Dr Miles Marley in Piccadilly in 1843.
The amateur historian said Dickens was supposed to have remarked to Marley that "your name is indeed an unusual one, and by the end of this year your name will be a household word".
Mr West discovered the headstone in St Endellion Church for a "Dr Miles Marley, surgeon", who died in Port Isaac in November 1854, aged 56.
In A Christmas Carol, Marley's tormented spectre visits Ebenezer Scrooge.
Christopher Marley, who lives in Kent, read about the literary connection and decided to visit Cornwall to pay his respects.
He said: "It's very moving and I'm very thrilled to have found the tomb. What a wonderfully peaceful spot.
"I'm looking forward to doing a little more research."
The modern Marley also had a slight connection with the famous story.
He said: "When I was at prep school, I actually performed in A Christmas Carol as Scrooge's cleaner Mrs Dilber. But, in the list of players, it said: 'Mrs Dilber - Christopher Marley (no relation)'.
"Little did they know."
Charles Dickens: A Christmas Carol
- Written as a novella in 1843
- The author's fourth published Christmas story
- He is said to have been inspired to write it after visiting London's hungry street children
- Dickens began public readings of the story in 1848, which proved so popular that he performed it a further 127 times
- "Scrooge" entered the Oxford English Dictionary as a term for "miser" in 1982
- The story was first put on film in 1901, and has since been adapted for big and small screens numerous times
