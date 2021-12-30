Newquay Pentire Road collision motorcyclist dies
A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a collision with a car.
The white Kawasaki ER6 motorcycle collided with a white Vauxhall Antara just before 15:30 GMT on Wednesday, on Pentire Road, Newquay.
The male rider was pronounced dead at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers "apologised" for "major disruption" to the town while a "specialist examination" of the scene took place.
They appealed for any witnesses, dashcam footage, or any form of CCTV within the area.
