Dramatic sunrise captured across the South West

Published
Image source, Debbie Lannon
Image caption,
Debbie Lannon captured this sunrise while going for a swim at dawn in Teignmouth, Devon

Early risers were treated to an eye-catching sunrise on Thursday with the sky turning shades of red, pink and orange.

People across the south-west of England have been sharing their pictures of the first dramatic sunrise of 2022.

Image source, Daniel Schofield
Image caption,
Daniel Schofield saw the orange sky while working in Newquay, Cornwall
Image source, Mike Allsopp
Image caption,
Mike Allsopp captured the pink sky reflecting off the water in Looe, Cornwall
Image source, Steve Wilson
Image caption,
"Morning has broken" said Steve Wilson from Barnstaple

So why does the sky change colour?

Emily Wood, BBC Weather presenter

'Red sky at night, shepherd's delight' is a very well known weather phrase, and does hold some truth.

When high pressure dominates, dust and small particles can be trapped in the air, scattering blue light and making red light more visible.

With the prevailing weather conditions coming from the west, as is often the case here, a red or pink sunset means high pressure is approaching from the west, bringing dry weather.

The weather was settled overnight last night, with the clear skies allowing temperatures to drop below freezing in places.

However, this morning a weather front has moved in from the west, bringing cloud and outbreaks of rain, so the pink sky in the morning was indeed a shepherd's warning for more unsettled conditions.

Image source, Debbie Lannon
Image caption,
The colours shone brightly in Teignmouth
Image source, Daniel Schofield
Image caption,
"There are worse sites to work on" said Daniel Schofield in Newquay

All images are copyrighted.

