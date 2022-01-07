Female-only STEM workshops to begin in Cornwall
- Published
A community interest company has launched a variety of workshop classes aimed at girls and young women to harness their science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) skills.
Girls Assemble was given £10,000 by the National Lottery community fund to provide low cost and free classes, and is now raising money for equipment.
Female-only classes will be held in Cornwall for those aged 9 to 25.
The founder wants to close the gender gap in STEM industries.
Sophia Mendine began the company to encourage young women to "shatter stereotypes".
She said only 24% of the STEM workforce are female and 12.5% of construction jobs are held by women.
She said: "We believe that addressing the problems of under-representation and retention of women in these career paths is not merely for statistical gain, but for the betterment of our world.
"This isn't just about girls, it's about shaking up the whole industry and making it more accessible, inclusive and better for everyone."
Girls Assemble will teach lessons in carpentry, welding, architecture, engineering, and activist art at a site in Redruth, starting in January.
The company is still raising funds with a target of £5,000 to buy workbenches, tools, machinery and materials for the workshops.
Ms Mendine says Girls Assemble will aim to provide lifelong mentorship to the girls and young women.
She said: "My hope is that the girls who attend our workshops will go on to study or work in one of these industries.
"Once they are qualified, they will come back and work with Girls Assemble to inspire the next generation of fearless builder girls."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.