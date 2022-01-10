Cornwall Council seeks housing for asylum-seeking children
Housing and support is needed for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in Cornwall.
Cornwall Council is appealing to people who may be able to help house the 16 and 17 year olds.
It has a responsibility to provide support for up to 76 unaccompanied children and young people in 2022.
Councillor Barbara Ellenbroek said she wanted people to "help them recover from their experiences and thrive".
She added: "As with any child, these young people need safe and supportive environments to help them prepare to lead independent lives and make a positive contribution to our communities."
Those able to help will be offered financial assistance, expert advice, support and training.
Expressions of interest from people of all backgrounds and living situations will be considered, Cornwall Council said.
Anyone interested will need a spare room, along with the ability and skills to provide support to a child or young person.
In the 12 months ending September 2021, the UK received 3,103 applications for asylum from unaccompanied, or separated, children.
