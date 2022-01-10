Sennen lifeboat tows stricken fishing boat to safety
A lifeboat crew successfully rescued an 18m (59ft) fishing boat that had become entangled on a large rope in rough sea conditions.
The Sennen Cove RNLI lifeboat was called out at 21:15 GMT on Sunday to the vessel stuck eight miles offshore.
The lifeboat launched into rough seas and arrived on the scene at about 22:00 and freed the boat, before towing it to Newlyn harbour.
It took four hours to complete the 25-mile journey, arriving at 02:30.
