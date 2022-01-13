Cornwall Wildlife Trust project to help children explore coast
By Johnny O'Shea
BBC News
- Published
A project aims to get children from a deprived area of Cornwall to explore the coast.
Cornwall Wildlife Trust (CWT) has secured £250,000 of National Lottery funding and aims to work with 1,000 children in the Mount's Bay area, near Penzance.
Events include snorkelling sessions, rocky shore surveys and sea watches.
CWT said "for some local families spending quality time outdoors and going to the beach is a distant dream".
Over the next two years, the trust plans to run hundreds of sessions for pupils and young people to take part in.
'Life-changing'
Stuart McLeod, from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said, because of the project, "children and families living in Penzance, one of the most underserved areas in the country, will experience the wellbeing benefits of engaging with nature".
Abby Crosby, marine conservation officer and manager of the project, said: "Poverty in places like Treneere and in other parts of Cornwall is sadly deeply ingrained, and for some local families spending quality time outdoors and going to the beach is a distant dream."
The Treneere Estate is one of the most deprived areas in England, according to figures from the index of multiple deprivation 2019.
Ms Crosby added: "People of all ages and abilities in Mount's Bay will now have an increased understanding of Cornwall's coastline and be in a better position to protect it."
Lucy Luck, who has been a young volunteer for Mount's Bay Marine Group for the last two years, said the experience has been "life-changing".
She added that "it's great that other young people like myself will have the chance to experience Mount's Bay's amazing marine life for themselves".
CWT hopes further funding will allow similar projects to target other areas of deprivation in Cornwall, in towns such as St Austell, Camborne and Redruth.
The trust is working alongside Penzance-based charity Trelya as well as Mounts Bay Academy and Penwith Academy.
