Cornwall Air Ambulance vandalism costs charity £1,000

Image source, Cornwall Air Ambulance
Image caption,
Cornwall Air Ambulance said the incidents meant repairs costing £1,000 were needed

A series of vandalism has had a "costly impact" on a life-saving charity.

Cornwall Air Ambulance's shop in Bodmin has been damaged several times, racking up a £1,000 repair bill, its chief executive said.

There have been breakages to windows, barriers, railings and delivery vans.

The shop is said to be a "vital source of fundraising for the charity", which helps more than 1,000 seriously sick or injured people every year in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

A spokesperson said: "While efforts have been made by the charity to deal with the ongoing vandalism, the issue continues to have a costly impact on Cornwall Air Ambulance".

Image caption,
The charity has carried out nearly 30,000 rescue missions since it began in 1987

Tim Bunting, chief executive, said: "Our shop in Bodmin is a vital source of fundraising to help keep the helicopter in the skies, saving lives.

"As a charity funded by the public, we want to make sure that every penny goes towards these lifesaving missions and not repairing damage."

Cornwall Air Ambulance said it opened its newest charity shop in Bodmin less than one year ago and planned to open a community space, HeliHub, within the shop in 2022.

