More NHS workers seek affordable accommodation in Cornwall
- Published
An estate agent helping to find affordable accommodation for NHS workers says he has a waiting list of 61 people in Cornwall.
Phil Norgan set up the scheme, where landlords offer reduced rent in return for lower fees, in November.
He said there was a reluctance from some landlords to come forward, despite it being a "win-win".
One woman who has successfully been housed by him, said it felt "too good to be true".
Dottie Dranka works at the Royal Cornwall Hospital (RCH) and was recently served with an eviction notice from her property of 11 years because her landlord wanted to sell.
She has been found a one-bed flat in Carbis Bay for £500 per month.
She said: "This is just too good to be true. It's beautiful with an amazing view and the landlord is really nice and lovely, and very kind.
"I think I am really lucky."
Mr Norgan said: "The deal is quite simple. If the landlord will discount the rent by approximately 10% from the market rate, we will discount our fees for the year by 25%. It's a win-win for everybody"
He added: "If you are in hospital and someone is looking after you, you want to know that person has got somewhere to go home to at night. I've got a junior doctor registered with us who is currently sofa-surfing because he cant find anywhere to rent."
RCH says staff are finding it increasingly difficult to find affordable homes to buy or rent.
It has set up a private Facebook account in coordination with Mr Norgan, to help match staff with suitable homes.
Ms Dranka's new landlord, Jeremy Preedy, said: "I'm hoping that other landlords will come forward, because I think it is a crucial problem for the community. We are short of people in the NHS and particularly short of carers."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.