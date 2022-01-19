Air ambulance attended more than 1,000 missions in 2021
Cornwall Air Ambulance responded to more than 1,000 incidents in the county and Isles of Sicily last year.
The helicopter attended 733 incidents and 359 in the rapid response vehicles.
The charity's critical care team also carried out a total of 12 blood transfusions at the scene as part of a new initiative.
Chief Executive of Cornwall Air Ambulance Tim Bunting said missions remained "incredibly busy" despite pandemic restrictions.
He said: "To respond to over 1,000 missions is a testament to the crew but also to the people of Cornwall who have helped to keep us flying.
"What gives us great heart is the genuine support we get from the people of Cornwall and the Isles of Sicily, people's generosity is what's needed now more than ever."
'Life and death'
A total of 551 missions were to people injured in trauma-related incidents and 534 in response to medical emergencies.
Mr Bunting said carrying blood onboard was the difference between life and death.
He said: "The first blood transfusion we carried out was on a 17-year-old who was involved in a car accident, and we were able to give him blood at the roadside and because of that he survived.
"He wouldn't be here if it wasn't for that intervention, which really underlines the importance of carrying blood onboard the helicopter."
