BBC News

Polzeath fire: Crews tackle house blaze

Published
Image source, @cornwall999
Image caption,
Multiple fire crews tackled the blaze in Polzeath on Friday night

Fire crews tackled a blaze overnight at a house in a coastal resort in Cornwall.

Emergency crews were called to the fire in Polzeath shortly after 19:00 GMT on Friday, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.

Wadebridge Fire Station had urged people to approach the area with caution.

At about 07:00 GMT on Saturday, the fire service said the incident was being downscaled.

Nobody is thought to have been injured in the fire.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Image source, @cornwall999
Image caption,
The incident was being downscaled at about 07:00 GMT on Saturday

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics