Polzeath fire: Crews tackle house blaze
- Published
Fire crews tackled a blaze overnight at a house in a coastal resort in Cornwall.
Emergency crews were called to the fire in Polzeath shortly after 19:00 GMT on Friday, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
Wadebridge Fire Station had urged people to approach the area with caution.
At about 07:00 GMT on Saturday, the fire service said the incident was being downscaled.
Nobody is thought to have been injured in the fire.
At 1907 Critical Control received multiple calls stating there was a residential fire in Polzeath area. Crews from the county are still in attendance at the incident and are making steady progress.Main jets and and hose reel jets are in still use.— Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (@CornwallFRS) January 22, 2022
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.