BBC News

Derelict building fire in Cornwall was arson attack

Published
Image caption,
The fire, which took place on Pendarves Street in Tuckingmill, was confirmed as an arson attack

A fire at a derelict building in Cornwall was arson, firefighters have confirmed.

Two crews from Tolvaddon were called to a fire at a building on Pendarves Street in Tuckingmill at about 16:00 GMT on Saturday.

In a statement, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was confirmed as arson and firefighters liaised with police officers on scene."

Firefighters said the single-storey building measured 12 x 8m (39 x 26ft).

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.