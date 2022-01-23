Derelict building fire in Cornwall was arson attack
A fire at a derelict building in Cornwall was arson, firefighters have confirmed.
Two crews from Tolvaddon were called to a fire at a building on Pendarves Street in Tuckingmill at about 16:00 GMT on Saturday.
In a statement, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was confirmed as arson and firefighters liaised with police officers on scene."
Firefighters said the single-storey building measured 12 x 8m (39 x 26ft).
