'Unacceptable' water supply problems continuing in Gunnislake
People in part of Cornwall are still having problems with water supplies, five days after issues started.
About 6,000 homes in the Gunnislake area were initially affected when problems started last week.
Some residents have not had water for more than three days, with one saying it was "totally unacceptable".
South West Water (SWW) said supplies had been restored but a "small number of customers may still be experiencing low pressure or isolated issues".
We are pleased to say that we have restored water to the majority of the Gunnislake and Calstock area. We do know there are still some customers that may be experiencing no water or a loss of pressure. 1/3— SouthWestWater Help (@SWWHelp) January 23, 2022
Customer Les Dewson said it was "totally unacceptable" and his family was "being treated with indifference".
He said his wife "contacted SWW several times throughout the day [Sunday], only to be told that the pressure will build and the water will return.
He added that his 93-year-old mother-in-law "is struggling".
He said: "Despite our assistance her most basic needs, hygiene and hydration are been neglected."
Some people affected have also said the shortage was a "health issue".
Cornwall Councillor for Gunnislake and Calstock Dorothy Kirk, told BBC Radio Cornwall this was still "an implication" after problems began on Thursday.
She said: "It's very difficult and very inconvenient ... to live without water, especially in the depths of winter.
"South West Water's employees have been working incredibly hard, and we have to appreciate that, but it's been a very, very hard time."
SWW said teams had been "working hard over the weekend to restore water to residents in Gunnislake and Calstock and supplies have now been restored to customers".
It said staff laid a new water main "to add resilience to the network, along with a temporary pumping station at the supplying reservoir to improve pressure and flows in the system".
It added: "We are aware that a small number of customers may still be experiencing low pressure or isolated issues, and we are continuing to investigate these on a case by case basis and our teams are in the area offering ongoing support."
