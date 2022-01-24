Woman in 80s seriously injured in road accident near Callington
A driver in her 80s has been seriously injured in a head-on road accident, police have said.
The crash happened on the A388 near Callington on Friday evening and the woman, from Saltash, was taken to hospital in Plymouth.
The man driving the other car, who is in his 60s and from Launceston, was also taken to hospital with injuries not described as serious.
Both vehicles sustained "significant damage", police said.
Emergency services were called to the scene south of Treburley at about 18:00 GMT.
Police described it as a "serious collision" and closed the road for five hours to allow them to investigate.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and for any dashcam footage.
