Cornish and Plymouth rivers restocked with 8,000 fish
Thousands of fish have been put into rivers in Cornwall and around the Plymouth area in the Environment Agency's annual restocking programme.
Fisheries officers introduced fish including tench, bream, crucian carp, roach and rudd into several South West fisheries.
The agency said restocking will support angling opportunities with sustainable and healthy fish stocks.
The fish came from the Environment Agency's Fish Farm near Nottingham.
It is where the agency breeds coarse fish for release into rivers and still waters across England to help boost fish populations.
Bude Canal Angling Association, Roche Angling Club, Threemilestone Angling Club, Plymouth and District Angling Club and Devonport Services Angling Association were among the fishing clubs to receive new stocks.
Sally Gallop, Environment Agency fisheries officer, said the work of the national fish farm was funded by income from rod licence fees.
She added: "Restocking occurs in winter because water temperatures are lower and this minimises any stress on the fish during the stocking process, giving them the best possible survival rates."
The agency said restocking happened where numbers were low, depleted following a pollution incident or to create new fisheries and opportunities for anglers.
It followed a restock in December 2021 to the River Culm after a pollution incident that happened in 2019.
It said winter was also a good time to introduce the fish ahead of their spawning season which usually begins in the spring and goes through to the summer.
Those fishing for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel with a rod and line in England need a rod fishing licence.
