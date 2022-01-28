Birdwatching group turns experiences into art
By Emma Ruminski
A group of women brought together by their love of birdwatching have been turning their experiences into art.
Artist Claire Calverley, from Cornwall, started the group Creative Women Birders UK on social media to connect with other women who used birdwatching to relax.
Members have created paintings, pottery and poetry inspired by birds they have seen.
Ms Calverley has gone on to turn her birdwatching experience into a play.
She hopes the play, titled Gold Crest, will encourage others to seek out birdwatching as a hobby which can ease people's anxiety and stress.
Ms Calverley said. "It took me a while to realise that looking at birds through binoculars or just looking on my patch was lifting my mood and giving me something else to focus on, something else to think about and something else to write about."
Through the group artists have teamed up with writers to work collaboratively and some members have created paintings, pottery and poetry inspired by what they have seen.
One member of the group made a piece of jewellery inspired by a bird she saw and said being in nature gave her "such pleasure and joy".
Gin Farrow, an environmental arts therapist, said: "You can come out and be supported and be in nature."
