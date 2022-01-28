Man seriously injured in St Ives street assault
- Published
A man was left with "serious facial injuries" when he was punched outside a pub in St Ives, police have said.
The incident happened outside The Castle in Fore Street at about 01:00 (GMT) on Friday 14 January.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man, from London and in his 30s, was knocked to the ground and taken to hospital with a broken cheekbone and cut head.
A 20-year-old man from St Ives was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.
He has been released pending further investigations.
Officers investigating the assault have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
They would like to hear from anyone who may have relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage.
