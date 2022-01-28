Man murdered partner by stabbing her in eye
A man who murdered his partner by stabbing her in the eye with a kitchen knife, has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years.
Truro Crown Court heard the argument started over a meal Michaela Hall, 49, had made for Lee Kendall, 43.
It was told he carried out the attack after arguing with her at her home in Mount Hawke, Cornwall, in May 2021.
The court heard Kendall had "targeted her eyes' in previous assaults during their two-year relationship.
At the time of the murder he had only recently been released from prison for a previous attack on Ms Hall.
The jury in the trial heard how Kendall had drunk five bottles of wine and became angry when his meal was not warm enough.
He tried to strangle her before picking up the 5cm (2in) knife, which penetrated her eye socket and severed an artery causing a bleed on the brain.
'Targeted her eyes'
Ms Hall, 49, who had two children and was a former air steward with Virgin Airways, met Kendall while volunteering with a charity that helps prisoners rehabilitate.
She lost her role a month after meeting him because they started a sexual relationship, and he moved in with her.
The court heard he regularly used alcohol and drugs, including heroin.
Her body was only discovered when her concerned parents went to the house the following day.
Kendall had not tried to call an ambulance or police and claimed he continued to drink until he passed out.
He fled the scene and was later arrested in Truro after stealing alcohol and getting into arguments with some homeless shelter staff and clients.
Michaela's mother said her daughter had "dark flashing eyes" and what Kendall did was "depraved and cruel".
Jailing him Mr Justice Garnham said: "There was something about Michaela's eyes. For reasons never explained those beautiful eyes were always being targeted by your violence."
He told Kendall that for two years Ms Hall "put up with your idleness, sponging off her, your drug and alcohol abuse, ill temper and violence".
