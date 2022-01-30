Twin lambs born on farm during service celebrating lambing
Twin lambs have been born during a service giving thanks to British farming.
More than 120 people gathered at Frogmore Farm near Polruan, Cornwall, on 23 January, to take part in the service.
It was the first time the Reverend Richard Allen had attempted such a service and said the lambs being born "proved it a huge success".
He said it was a "privilege" watching the birth of the twins.
Mr Allen said: "We had a crowd gathered in the lambing shed to give thanks for the birth of new lambs and to celebrate all that is good about Cornish farming.
"During the service we had the privilege of actually watching the birth of twin lambs, it was fascinating for the congregation."
