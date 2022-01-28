Cornwall learner driver arrested three times in three days
A learner driver arrested twice on the same day, in the same car, has been arrested again just two days later.
The man, who had a provisional licence, was stopped in a Mercedes on Friday, Devon and Cornwall Police said
This follows his being arrested twice for driving without supervision in Cornwall on Wednesday.
The vehicle was returned to a driver with a licence and then given back to the provisional holder on Friday before he was stopped a third time.
Following the first arrest on Wednesday, the car was seized and impounded before being returned.
The driver was then arrested again by officers later that day for driving without supervision.
The driver of a car that picked up the arrested man after the second offence was also arrested for driving while disqualified.
Both men are due to appear in court at a later date.
