G7 Summit: Cornish Pirates' player gets US president letter
A rugby player said he was "shocked" to receive a letter from the President of the United States thanking him for his work in security at the G7 Summit.
The letter from Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden expressed their "deep gratitude" to Sam Rodman, a Cornish Pirates player.
Mr Rodman told the BBC he assumed it was fake when he opened it.
He worked for a private firm at the Tregenna Castle Hotel, St Ives, where many dignitaries stayed in June 2021.
Mr Rodman said he was "very chuffed" to have received it.
"I got a text off [the security company] a few weeks ago saying 'we've got something that's been sent to you'.
"It came in the post, I opened it and it was a letter from Joe Biden and the First Lady, from the White House. I was very surprised and shocked to be honest, I thought it was fake.
"I spoke to the people at the [security] company and they said about 15 people got it and I was one of them," he said.
In their letter the Bidens said: "We remain deeply grateful for your tireless efforts and support."
The journey to Cornwall for the global summit was the couples' first international trip as President and First Lady.
"It was a very good week, I really enjoyed it there, I met some wonderful people and it was just a great experience," Mr Rodman added.
