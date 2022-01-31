Hayle car crash leaves four injured
A 20-year-old man sustained "multiple and life-threatening injuries" and three others were hurt in a crash, police said.
The man was driving a VW Golf which collided with a Mercedes on Sunday night in Hayle, Cornwall.
A woman who was a passenger in the Mercedes was seriously injured and two others on board sustained minor injuries.
It happened on Loggans Road, Loggans, just after 21:30 (GMT), officers said.
The road was closed for nine hours while police crash site investigations took place.
